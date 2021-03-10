Tom Clinton Gilstrap

February 12, 1952-February 22, 2021

WATERLOO-Tom Clinton Gilstrap, affectionately known as "Popo," age 69 passed away on February 22, 2021.

Tom was born on February 12, 1952 to Odell and Edward Gilstrap in Waterloo, Iowa. He married Judy Davis at their cabin in Lake Delhi on August 20th, 1993.

Tom served in the U.S. Army from 1971-1976. Serving his country honorably, having a tour of duty in Korea. Before retiring in 2018 he drove a semi-truck for Omega Cabinets for 27 years.

Tom leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Judy, one daughter Nikki Rodriguez (Tracy Webster), three sons Tom Gilstrap Jr. (Beckie Fink), David Harkrider (Shelly), and Scott Gilstrap. He also leaves behind two sisters, Kathy Welch (Myron) of Arkansas, Debbie Marquand of Waterloo, and a brother Bill Gilstrap (Mary Kay) of Hudson.

Tom also leaves behind several grandchildren and great grandchildren that he loved and cherished deeply. Tom had a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.

Tom was known for his fishing trips, great stories, his lectures, and most of all for his love of everyone he knew especially his grandchildren. He could talk your ear off and did so without hesitation. Tom was dedicated to his family and friends.

Services for Tom will be Saturday March 13, 2021 at 10:30 am at The Salvation Army Chapel located at 207 Logan Ave., Waterloo, Iowa.