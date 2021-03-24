Veda M. Bohlen

July 13, 1931-March 21, 2021

WAVERLY-Veda M. Bohlen, age 89, of Waverly, Iowa, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Veda was born on July 13, 1931, rural Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of William and Laura (Kirkpatrick) Ragsdale. She was raised and worked the family farm near Waverly Junction her entire youth and graduated from the Finchford High School in 1949. Veda was united in marriage on January 20, 1950, to Johnie Bohlen at the United Methodist Church in Janesville. The couple worked at the Shell Rock Hatchery for a year. Her parents then moved into Janesville, and the couple moved onto and started farming the Ragsdale family farm near Waverly, where they raised their six children. They farmed there for nearly forty years. They then moved to the Trav-o-Tel Motel in Waverly where they worked for five years. After Johnie died Veda moved to Waverly Homes.

Veda's greatest enjoyments were physical therapy at the Casino's and spending time with family. She also like hanging out with her best friends at Thursday Coffee and people at the picnic table.

Veda's memory is honored by: six children, Jimmy (Linda) Bohlen of Denver, Patty Franzen of Shell Rock, Susan Nenow of Waterloo, Janet Westendorf of Ankeny, John R. (Kristi) Bohlen of Janesville, and Bill Bohlen of Shell Rock, sixteen grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchild, and two sisters-in-law, Beverly Bohlen of Spring Hills, Florida and Norma Franken of Plainfield. She was preceded in death by: her parents; two grandchildren, Brian Westendorf and Whitney Bohlen; two great-grandchildren, Kolton Bohlen and Halle Bohlen; three sisters, Naomi Mathews and two in infancy; and four brothers, Ben, James, Ray, And Ralph Ragsdale.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m. Veda will then be cremated, and a private family graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Humane Society or Waverly Pet Rescue