Veda Anne Frazer
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021

Veda Anne Frazer

January 23, 1946-September 18, 2021

Born January 23 to Wilbur and Mildred Simmons in Waterloo, Iowa. Passed away September 18, in Mason City, Iowa.

Preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Butch, Don and Lloyd, sister Zola, daughter Roxanne Frazer and husband Ed Hawkins. Survived by her children, Pam of Minnesota, Michael of Kansas, Robert and Becky of Iowa and Pamela of Virginia. Her siblings Wayne and Gary. 12 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Veda enjoyed going to flea markets, collecting frogs, embroidering, quiltmaking and especially spending time with Ed, talking and drinking coffee with their friends.

Graveside service will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, 11 am at Garden of Memories, 3669 Logan Ave, Waterloo, Iowa. Memorial and luncheon directly after graveside service at Faith Assembly of God, 5112 Lafayette Rd., Elk Run Heights, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Assembly of God.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Memorial Gathering
Faith Assembly of God
5112 Lafayette Rd, Elk Run Heights, IA
Oct
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Garden of Memories
3669 Logan Ave, Waterloo, IA
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Veda was one of the most genuine ,lovely persons I have ever had the privilege of knowing. Our families first met in 1956. We became friends almost immediately. Veda was a lot like your wonderful mother. Always kind and giving. I know she will be missed by her family and all who knew her.
Linda Davis Robert´s
Friend
October 3, 2021
