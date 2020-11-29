Velma Hildebrandt

September 11, 1927 - November 25, 2020

Velma Hildebrandt, 93, of Sumner, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner, due to complication from Covid-19.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Burial will be held on Tuesday at 1:30 PM at Richfield Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will precede services at the Church on Tuesday starting at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Velma's name to St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Due to the state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask. We encourage those who are feeling ill to stay home and contact the family with a card, a note on the webpage, text, or a call.

Velma Mae Gager Hildebrandt was born September 11, 1927 in Bethel Township, Fayette County Iowa to her parents Alva Gager and Alta Schnor Gager. She was baptized on August 4,1928 by Rev. L.A. Westenberger at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye. She went to confirmation school at Trinity Lutheran Church with E. W. Kramer, Pastor. She went to school in Hawkeye and graduated high school May 16, 1945. Velma then went to work for Westcott and Winks in Sumner and while there met her husband Rupert Hildebrandt and married him on July 1, 1944. They farmed on four different farms until Rupert passed away on August 7, 1966. Velma made the wise choice to keep her family on the farm living near Richfield until 1971 when she moved to Sumner. Velma then worked at Waskow Café, Grandmas Place, Center Valley Supper Club and finally at Sumner Community Schools as a custodian from 1975 to 1980. Velma married Harmon Hildebrandt on June 6, 1980 and they spent many enjoyable years together playing cards and camping were her favorite things to do. Harmon passed away in 2009.

Velma is survived by a daughter, Nancy Kreb, three sons, Marvin (Connie), Mervin (Jane), and Duane (Darla) all of Sumner as well as step daughters Pastor Janet Schnepf, Pastor Joann Hary, Pastor Audrey Westendorf and step daughter in law Deb (Bill Coonradt); ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; step grandchildren, step great grandchildren and step great great grandchildren; a sister Arelene Shurtleff of Alpha, Iowa; and many other relatives and friends.

Along with her parents, Velma was preceded in death by both husbands; one brother Clarence Gager; Herbert Kreb (son in law); William (Bill) Hildebrandt (step son); Gary Westendorf (step son in law)and Bob Harry(step son in law).