Velma M. Seitz

May 14, 1927-March 14, 2022

JESUP-Velma M. Seitz, 94, of Jesup, Iowa, formerly of Mechanicsville, Iowa, and Lakeland, Florida, peacefully passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022. At Velma's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services.

She is survived by her two sons, Stan (Linda) Seitz of Cookeville, Tennessee, and Paul (Kathy) Seitz of Mechanicsville, Iowa, one daughter, Shelley (Jerry) Nobiling of Jesup, Iowa; six grandchildren, Kim Seitz of Cookeville, Tennesse, Shane (Silena) Seitz of Pineville, Louisiana, Annette (Jeff Ahrens) Maschmann of Clarence, Iowa, Alissa (Dustin) McAtee of Stanwood, Iowa, Jaime (Kyle) Troyer of Independence, Iowa; and Grant Nobiling of Jesup, Iowa; nine great-grandchildren, Paige and Zane Seitz, Derrick and Brandon Maschmann, Myla and Shane McAtee, and Cameron, Ava and Madelyn Troyer; one great-great grandchild, Mayzie Maschmann; as well as beloved nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Velma was born May 14, 1927, in Wabash, Indiana to James and Josephine (Turner) Jackson. She lived most of her life in Iowa. Velma worked 20-plus years at Prairie Middle School before retiring to the warmth of sunny Florida. She loved her family and was often seen at her children's, grandchildren's and great grandchildren's school and sporting activities. Velma also loved watching the Iowa Hawkeyes. She was very talented and creative carpenter having remodeled many homes on her own. She would be the first to lend a hand to family and friends.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo, Iowa.

