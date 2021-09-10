Vera Dow

August 2, 1935-September 7, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Vera Dow, 86, of Cedar Falls passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

She was born August 2, 1935, in Cedar Falls, IA to Carl and Agnes Christensen. On August 17, 1954, she was united in marriage to James "Jim" Dow. He died December 14. 2013. Vera was a homemaker her adult life. She was well known in the neighborhood as the Blue Star mom who always had time for everyone. There was always room at her table for one more (even if it meant she went without). She was always willing to take in unwanted pets. She dearly loved her family. She was in her glory when there were children around or when tending her many flower gardens.

Survived by two daughters, Susan (Doug) Iver of St. Charles, MO, and Teresa (Jeff) Pratt of Cedar Falls; two sons, Steve Dow of Waterloo, and Tim Dow of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren, Rob (Irene) Iver, Dan (Analycia) Iver, Jessica Iver, Brian Bolin, Brent Bolin, Amy Dow-Kluesner, Eric Dow and Alex Dow; and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Carl, and John Christensen: and three sisters, Annette Minikus, Rosemary Christensen, and Esther Bandfield.

Services 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Richardson Funeral Service, with interment in the Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to establish a lasting memorial in her name at a later date.