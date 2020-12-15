Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Verda A. Loeb
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Verda A. Loeb

November 5, 1927-December 11, 2020

Verda A. Loeb, 93, of La Porte City, died Friday, December 11, 2020 at La Porte City Specialty Care. Verda was born November 5, 1927 in Walker, the daughter of Lynn and Bertha (Hand) Fulton. She graduated from Quasqueton High School. She married Gerald G. Loeb on September 10, 1947 at Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee; he preceded her in death on April 9, 1993. Verda was a homemaker and farm wife. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee where she was a church ladies aide. Survived by two sons, Ray Loeb of Wann, OK and Jimmy Loeb of La Porte City; daughter, Peggy (Bob) Lund of La Porte City; six grandchildren, Angela Lund of Rockford, IL, Sheri Lund of La Porte City, Clint (Seraysa) Loeb of Garrison, Zach (Ashley) Loeb of La Porte City, Jesse Loeb of Oklahoma and Eric Lund of Des Moines; and ten great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; grandson, Justin Loeb; daughter-in-law, Susan Loeb; and three sisters, Maxine Walton, Maurine Nelson and Verda's twin, Verna Nielsen.

Services: Private family services will be held; a celebration of life will be held in 2021. Burial: Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Jubilee. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee or Camp Courageous. Online condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.