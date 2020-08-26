Verla D. Schloman

(1927-2020)

Verla Delphine Schloman, 92, of Cedar Falls, passed away at the Martin Suites at Western Home Communities on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born in Tripoli on November 25, 1927, daughter of Frank and Minnie (Nelson) Johnson. Verla graduated from Frederika High School with the Class of 1945. She was united in marriage to Merwin Schloman on June 30, 1946, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church of Waterloo. Verla worked for Grants Department Store, Montgomery Wards and kept books for Cedar Heights Carpet Installation Service which she and Merwin owned and operated.

Verla was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of nearly 65 years, Merwin; her sisters, Alice Tonn and Ruby Harms; brother, Gaylord Johnson; and son-in-law, Jerome Pesartic. She is survived by four daughters: Mary Pesartic of Phoenix, AZ, Nancy (Robert, Jr.) Nichols of Sottsdale, AZ, Joanne (Gary) Mayo of Cedar Falls, and Brenda (Roscoe) Mueller of La Junta, CO; 12 grandchildren: Michelle DuBois, Tammy Gerbich, Bryan Pesartic, Tiffani Nichols, Robert Nichols III, Scott Mayo, Stacie (Mayo) Garcia, Jordan Mayo, Mitchel Mueller, Alyssa (Mueller) Thompson, Blake Mueller, Brooklyn Mueller; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Verla's funeral service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10:00 am in the Larsen Chapel at Nazareth Lutheran Church with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery of Cedar Falls. Attendees are asked to bring and wear a mask. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice and Christian Crusaders and condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Verla's faith was very important to her and she ALWAYS said Psalm 23 before going to sleep. She enjoyed cooking, reading and painting the woodcrafts created by her husband. Verla loved tending to flowers and knew the names of all the flowers and birds. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.