Vernon LeRoy House

November 15, 2021

TRIPOLI-Vernon LeRoy House, 85, of Tripoli, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at his home in Tripoli.

Memorial services will be held at 11: 00 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Military Rites will be conducted by the Waverly Veterans Honor Guard following the service. The family will greet family and friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday. The service will be livestreamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 11:00 a.m. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187