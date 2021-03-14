Vicky A. Meythaler

September 13, 1939-March 10, 2021

INDEPENDENCE-Vicky A. Meythaler, 81 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at ABCM Rehab of Independence – West Campus in Independence. She was born on September 13, 1939, in Aurora, Iowa, the daughter of Earl William and Leona Florence (Schweitzer) Gibson. She graduated from high school in Aurora and then earned a bachelor's degree from Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Mrs. Meythaler taught physical education in Independence, Iowa, and Rowley, Iowa. She was a member of the girls basketball team from Aurora and played in the Iowa Girls Basketball Tournament. She coached 7th and 8th grade girls basketball. She retired in 1997.

On November 3, 1962, she and Donald Wilbur Meythaler were married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 2015. Mrs. Meythaler was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence, and the Independence Garden Club. She enjoyed her grandchildren, gardening, and making scrapbooks. She and her husband were members of collectable car clubs and they participated in the club tours. She was also able to travel to Europe with member of her family.

Mrs. Meythaler is survived by 3 sons, Greg Meythaler of Beaverton, Oregon, Scott (Laurie Lightcap) Meythaler of Shueyville, Iowa, and Douglas (Jill Smith) Meythaler of Golden Valley, Minnesota, 5 grandchildren, and 2 brothers, Lanny (Mary Ann) Gibson of Elgin, Iowa, and Joe Gibson of Wadena, Iowa.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and 1 brother, William Gibson.

Private grave side services will be held in Wilson Cemetery in Independence. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.