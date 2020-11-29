Victoria L. "Vicki" Wildeboer

November 22, 1953 - November 25, 2020

WATERLOO – Victoria L. "Vicki" Wildeboer, 67, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, November 25, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born November 22, 1953 in Waterloo, daughter of Raymond and Alice Ruane Albright. She married David Wildeboer on August 26, 1972 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Vicki graduated from Orange High School in 1972, receiving her B A degree in nursing with College of St. Francis of Juliet, Illinois. She was a nurse with Schoitz Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Hospital, (later Covenant Medical Center). She was an Industrial Nurse with I B P, worked at the Red Cross and was an instructor in nursing at Hawkeye Community College. Vicki loved spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. She enjoyed camping, traveling the world with her husband and church activities.

Survivors include: her husband; three sons, Chad (Heather) Wildeboer of West Lebonon, Indiana, David (Heather) Wildeboer of Hudson and Matthew (Amanda Frisbey) Wildeboer of Waterloo; a daughter, Sara Wildeboer of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Britnee Reuter, Saige (Wesley) Thoma, David (Jazmyne Owens) Wildeboer, Austin Wildeboer, RaeLynn Wildeboer and Mattylynn Wildeboer; a great granddaughter, Skylar Wildeboer; and four brothers, Jerry Albright of Seward, Alaska, Jim Albright and Pat Albright, both of Waterloo and Mike (Julie) Albright of Waverly.Vicki is preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Gary Lee Albright; and a nephew, Christopher Albright.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 29, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and for an hour before services on Monday. Masks and social distancing are required.Memorials may be directed to the family.

