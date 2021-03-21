Vincent J. Zeets

January 16, 1951-March 13, 2021

WATERLOO-Vincent J. Zeets (aka Vince, Vinny, Vinegar, Grandpa, and G-pa), 70, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 13th at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, Lakeland, Florida. He was born Jan. 16th, 1951 in Waterloo, son of Vincent A. and Anna M. Zeets (Budak). He married Kathy Vogt on May 8th, 1971 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo. Vince graduated from Columbus High School in 1969. He completed the two-year Tool and Die Program at Hawkeye Institute of Technology. He worked the majority of his career at John Deere as a tool and die maker and after 31 years, retired on January 31st, 2007 at 55 years young.

Vince and Kathy fell in love on a blind date their junior year of high school and were two months shy of celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Vince lived life to the fullest. He and Kathy enjoyed spending part of their retirement time in Florida and would head south each year before the snow would fly. Love for the game of golf motivated the move to the Sunshine State. Golf provided Vince with what could be described as hundreds of friends. Florida golf buddies, John Deere golf buddies, his Vandy golf league, and anyone else Vince met on the course became an instant friend.

Everyone knew Vince as a handyman, always there to help with anything they needed. From Iowa to Florida and everywhere in between, Vince went above and beyond for his friends and family. Vince embodied what it means to be a servant leader. Although Vince enjoyed retirement, he couldn't sit still for long. To learn a little more while honing his already extensive skill set, Vince joined B & P Construction to gain more knowledge which he used to help others, especially his children.

When it came to his family, Vince had a way of making everyone feel loved and special. He was a strong patriarch for his siblings even though they all lived miles apart. He was a great listener and problem solver who was always available when needed. He loved getting together with his siblings and other family members and especially enjoyed sharing stories, a good laugh, and a few cold Karlo's at the Zeets campouts.

Vince was a kind and loving father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach them and guide them. He never ended a phone call without saying, "I love you." One of Vince's greatest joys was spending time with his 10 grandchildren. He loved and valued each of them and their special gifts and personalities. Vince (and Kathy) made birthdays a celebration by spending time with each grandchild; taking them out to eat at their favorite restaurant or taking them shopping for just about anything they wanted. But the one true love of Vince's life was his wife Kathy. Nearly 50 years of marriage and he still called her "my girl". They spent many hours on the golf course, taking walks, or simply sipping coffee in the mornings. Vince was very proud of the life they built together.

Vince is survived by his high school sweetheart and love of his life, his wife Kathy, of Waterloo; sons, Brian (Annie) of Waterloo and Steve (Jaime) of Marion, daughter, Emily of Waterloo, nephews/sons, David (Debbie) Vogt of Belt, Montana, and Joe (Terra) Vogt of Iowa City. Along with his grandchildren, who were the light of his life; Danny (Hannah), Courtney, Collin, Abby, Isaiah, Tommy, Eryka, Tate, Kael, and Crue. He is also survived by sisters Nancy Funke, Fran (George) Prica, JoAnn (Mike) Loesch, Rose Hubby, MaryLou Conry, Liz (John) Miller, brother Joe (Deanne) Zeets and sister-in-law Helen Powell, along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by: parents; Vinko and Anna Zeets, in-laws; Ray and Dorothy Vogt, brother Nick Zeets, and nephew Nathan Miller.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 26th at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial following in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The funeral will also be live streamed on the Sacred Heart Church Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sacredheartparrishwlooia. Public visitation will be Thursday, March 25th from 2pm-7pm at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, continuing for one hour before services at the church. A time to share will take place from 7pm-8pm at the funeral home, after the public visitation. Face masks and social distancing are required if attending these events. Memorials will be used to design a bench for one of the local golf courses. The remaining will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association on behalf of Kathy. Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com. Per Kathy's wishes, please wear casual or golf casual to all services and the funeral (she wants uplifting colors in lieu of black).

"Oh baby!" (*sunglasses emoji*)