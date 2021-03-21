Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vincent J. Zeets
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Vincent J. Zeets

January 16, 1951-March 13, 2021

WATERLOO-Vincent J. Zeets (aka Vince, Vinny, Vinegar, Grandpa, and G-pa), 70, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 13th at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, Lakeland, Florida. He was born Jan. 16th, 1951 in Waterloo, son of Vincent A. and Anna M. Zeets (Budak). He married Kathy Vogt on May 8th, 1971 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo. Vince graduated from Columbus High School in 1969. He completed the two-year Tool and Die Program at Hawkeye Institute of Technology. He worked the majority of his career at John Deere as a tool and die maker and after 31 years, retired on January 31st, 2007 at 55 years young.

Vince and Kathy fell in love on a blind date their junior year of high school and were two months shy of celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Vince lived life to the fullest. He and Kathy enjoyed spending part of their retirement time in Florida and would head south each year before the snow would fly. Love for the game of golf motivated the move to the Sunshine State. Golf provided Vince with what could be described as hundreds of friends. Florida golf buddies, John Deere golf buddies, his Vandy golf league, and anyone else Vince met on the course became an instant friend.

Everyone knew Vince as a handyman, always there to help with anything they needed. From Iowa to Florida and everywhere in between, Vince went above and beyond for his friends and family. Vince embodied what it means to be a servant leader. Although Vince enjoyed retirement, he couldn't sit still for long. To learn a little more while honing his already extensive skill set, Vince joined B & P Construction to gain more knowledge which he used to help others, especially his children.

When it came to his family, Vince had a way of making everyone feel loved and special. He was a strong patriarch for his siblings even though they all lived miles apart. He was a great listener and problem solver who was always available when needed. He loved getting together with his siblings and other family members and especially enjoyed sharing stories, a good laugh, and a few cold Karlo's at the Zeets campouts.

Vince was a kind and loving father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach them and guide them. He never ended a phone call without saying, "I love you." One of Vince's greatest joys was spending time with his 10 grandchildren. He loved and valued each of them and their special gifts and personalities. Vince (and Kathy) made birthdays a celebration by spending time with each grandchild; taking them out to eat at their favorite restaurant or taking them shopping for just about anything they wanted. But the one true love of Vince's life was his wife Kathy. Nearly 50 years of marriage and he still called her "my girl". They spent many hours on the golf course, taking walks, or simply sipping coffee in the mornings. Vince was very proud of the life they built together.

Vince is survived by his high school sweetheart and love of his life, his wife Kathy, of Waterloo; sons, Brian (Annie) of Waterloo and Steve (Jaime) of Marion, daughter, Emily of Waterloo, nephews/sons, David (Debbie) Vogt of Belt, Montana, and Joe (Terra) Vogt of Iowa City. Along with his grandchildren, who were the light of his life; Danny (Hannah), Courtney, Collin, Abby, Isaiah, Tommy, Eryka, Tate, Kael, and Crue. He is also survived by sisters Nancy Funke, Fran (George) Prica, JoAnn (Mike) Loesch, Rose Hubby, MaryLou Conry, Liz (John) Miller, brother Joe (Deanne) Zeets and sister-in-law Helen Powell, along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by: parents; Vinko and Anna Zeets, in-laws; Ray and Dorothy Vogt, brother Nick Zeets, and nephew Nathan Miller.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 26th at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial following in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The funeral will also be live streamed on the Sacred Heart Church Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sacredheartparrishwlooia. Public visitation will be Thursday, March 25th from 2pm-7pm at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, continuing for one hour before services at the church. A time to share will take place from 7pm-8pm at the funeral home, after the public visitation. Face masks and social distancing are required if attending these events. Memorials will be used to design a bench for one of the local golf courses. The remaining will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association on behalf of Kathy. Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com. Per Kathy's wishes, please wear casual or golf casual to all services and the funeral (she wants uplifting colors in lieu of black).

"Oh baby!" (*sunglasses emoji*)


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway, Waterloo, IA
Mar
25
Memorial Gathering
7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway, Waterloo, IA
Mar
26
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
IA
Mar
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Kathy and family, I´m so sorry to hear of Vince´s passing. I have many fond memories of Sacred Heart school days and Cub Scouts. May you find comfort and peace with all the memories you have created. Carolyn
Carolyn Smith
March 26, 2021
Dave Ellen Julie Paul Becky
March 24, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. May God grant you peace at this time
Ron and Waunita Brunscheon
March 23, 2021
Dear Kathy and family, My heart breaks to read this sad news. May all your great memories help you thru these tough days. With heartfelt sympathy, Elcina
Elcina Buck
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results