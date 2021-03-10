Viola Madlom

December 22, 1929-March 8, 2021

Viola Madlom was born December 22, 1929 in Frazee, MN: the daughter of Louis and Violet (Freeman) Cihlar. She was married to Albert E. Smith on February 18, 1947; they later divorced. Viola was then married to Eugene Madlom in 1973; he preceded her in death in 1980. She worked at Powers Manufacturing for 32 years. Viola enjoyed being outdoors and planting flowers, most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Viola passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 at NorthCrest Specialty Center at the age of 91. She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands and three sisters: Betty Moench, Sylvia Helgoe and June Moench. Viola is survived by three sons: Gary (Susan) Smith of Shullsburg, WI, Michael J. (Vickey) Smith of Waterloo and Kenneth D. (Ellie) Smith of Cedar Rapids; two daughters: Kie (Kenny) Maas of Morenci, MI and Nancy (Dennis) Hayes of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 11, at Parrott & Wood from 5:00 to 7:00 pm and 9:00 am until service time at the church. Masks are required at the funeral home.

Services will be Friday, March 12 at Faith Lutheran Church at 10:30 am. Masks will be available, but are optional.

Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.