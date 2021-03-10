Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Viola Madlom
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza
Waterloo, IA

Viola Madlom

December 22, 1929-March 8, 2021

Viola Madlom was born December 22, 1929 in Frazee, MN: the daughter of Louis and Violet (Freeman) Cihlar. She was married to Albert E. Smith on February 18, 1947; they later divorced. Viola was then married to Eugene Madlom in 1973; he preceded her in death in 1980. She worked at Powers Manufacturing for 32 years. Viola enjoyed being outdoors and planting flowers, most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Viola passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 at NorthCrest Specialty Center at the age of 91. She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands and three sisters: Betty Moench, Sylvia Helgoe and June Moench. Viola is survived by three sons: Gary (Susan) Smith of Shullsburg, WI, Michael J. (Vickey) Smith of Waterloo and Kenneth D. (Ellie) Smith of Cedar Rapids; two daughters: Kie (Kenny) Maas of Morenci, MI and Nancy (Dennis) Hayes of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 11, at Parrott & Wood from 5:00 to 7:00 pm and 9:00 am until service time at the church. Masks are required at the funeral home.

Services will be Friday, March 12 at Faith Lutheran Church at 10:30 am. Masks will be available, but are optional.

Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for your loss. Sending hugs and prayers!
Renell Richter
March 12, 2021
Kie and family: I was saddened to learn of your mother's passing. She lived a long, full life. I will not be attending her services as I now live in New Ulm, MN. I will be there in spirit. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family members. Karen
Karen Hibben-Levi
March 11, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of Viola. I knew Viola while working as Activity Director at NorthCrest Specialty Care in 2020. Such a kind and sweet woman, who LOVED having her hair done! I curled her hair and did her makeup many times, and loved visiting with her. She will be missed, and remembered!
Brittney Steffens (Luth)
March 11, 2021
