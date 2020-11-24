Virgil D. Volkens

July 10, 1930-November 23, 2020

Virgil D. Volkens, 90 of rural Reinbeck passed away on the morning of Monday, November 23 at Grundy Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Reinbeck Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks must be worn as well as social distancing. Memorial contributions may be directed in Virgil's name to his family which will be later designated elsewhere. For further information or to send a condolence, please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Virgil Duane Volkens was born on July 10, 1930 in rural Reinbeck to Grover and Emma (Wiebensohn) Volkens. He married Bernice Cullinan on April 24, 1952 before being deployed overseas to serve in the Korean War. Virgil honorably served his country in the US Army 25th Division 27 Infantry Regiment earning two Bronze Stars for his bravery. After the war, he returned to his lifelong home where they raised their family and farmed.

Virgil's greatest joys were family, farming and sports. Virgil started his farming career as a teenager and was still helping on the farm when he was 90. Virgil played AAU basketball and Legion baseball when he was young. Virgil belonged to the Reinbeck Legion Post 242, Oak Leaf Country Club and the Cyclone Club.

Virgil is survived by his five children, Victoria (Steve) Truby of Ankeny, IA; Craig (Jamie) of Leawood, KS; David of Brecksville, OH, Kent (Kelcey) of Des Moines and Kevin (Michelle) of Reinbeck. Ten grandchildren, Jess, Patrick, Allison, Vanessa. Kristin, Brent, Ryan, Sean, Samantha and Chad; Seven great grandchildren and his brother Richard (Romagene) of Reinbeck. Virgil was proceeded in death by his wife of 67 years, his parents, sister and brother in-law Lavina and Charles Rohach and parents' in-law Edward and Isabel Cullinan and sister in-law Dolores (Donald) Messenger.