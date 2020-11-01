Virginia Lou Martin

August 29, 1926-October 25, 2020

Waterloo - Virginia L. Martin, 94 of Traer formerly of Waterloo, passed away on October 25, 2020 at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer, Iowa. She was born Virginia Lou Strayer on August 29, 1926 in Waterloo, Iowa. After graduating from West High School, she attended college until she became ill with meningitis. Shortly after her recovery, she met and married her lifelong companion, John Martin, and they started a family. Virginia was an excellent seamstress, a wonderful cook, a creative crafter and an avid reader. She was a member of the Waterloo Woman's Club and served as a board member for the Schoitz Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She is survived by daughters Linda Trebby of Isanti, MN, Carol Price of St. Paul, MN, and Peggy Sorrell of Roseville, MN; 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband John Pershing Martin (Johnny) and son James Louis Martin (Jimmy).

Virginia's favorite song, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, epitomizes who she was in spirit -- hopeful and forever positive. She is now truly somewhere over the rainbow, reunited with her beloved husband and son. No services are planned at this time. Memorials are directed to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.

