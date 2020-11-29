Virginia M. Gerst

December 27, 1933-November 22, 2020

WATERLOO – Virginia Mae Gerst, 86, of Waterloo died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo after a lengthy illness.

She was born December 27, 1933, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the daughter of John F. and Hazel Mae (Price) Sherbon. Virginia graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1951. She married George P. Eastman on July 29, 1955, in Leavenworth, Kansas and they later divorced. She then married Daniel D. Gerst on October 21, 1977, in Cedar Falls.

Survived by her husband of Waterloo; daughter, Pam (Shelley) Simons of Waterloo; a son, Jeff Eastman of Waterloo; two step daughters, Angela (Rick) Green of Colorado and Tammy Scott of Florida; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara (Vic) Mark of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by a son, Barry Eastman; a sister, Lucy Boyce; and three brothers, John, Gerald, and Robert Sherbon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held with inurnment in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Richardson Funeral Service. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.