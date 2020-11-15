Virginia Mae Schellhorn

December 21, 1930-November 10, 2020

Virginia Schellhorn 89 of Oelwein and formerly from Oran passed away Tuesday November 10, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.

She was born December 21, 1930 in Sumner the daughter of Walter and Gladys (Robertson) Tonn. Virginia married Lorenz Herman Schellhorn on February 18, 1949 in Readlyn. Lorenz preceded her in death on October 13, 2019.

Virginia attended and graduated from Randalia High School. She and Lorenz raised their family in Oran and besides being a loving wife, mother and grandmother she drove school bus for Wapsie Valley Community Schools for an amazing 50 years. Virginia took pride and joy in being a dedicated bus driver, she truly cared about the children that she transported back and forth to school every day and to thousands of activities during her career.

Virginia is survived by her son Donald Schellhorn of Urbana, two daughters; Cathy (Melvin) Gonnerman of Waverly and Marlys (Roger) Boleyn of Oelwein, five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, Siblings; Robert (Lorraine) Tonn of Clinton, Marilyn (Donald) Anderson of Britt, Ruby (Dick) Johnson of Sumner, Marjorie Scharnhorst of Oelwein, Larry (Lorraine) Tonn of Cedar Falls and Shirley (Robert) Bany of Red Rock, Arizona along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lorenz, a son Bryan Ray Schellhorn and a daughter-in-law Debra Schellhorn.

Virginia loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always considered all of the children that she transported during her long bus driving career as her bus family.

