Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Lee Pratt
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Virginia Lee Pratt

March 2, 1936-December 30, 2021

Virginia Lee Pratt, 85, of Waterloo, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital.

She was born March 2, 1936, in West Union; the daughter of Harry E. and Alta Maude (Whittenbaugh) Broughton. On May 3, 1953, she married John A. Pratt; he preceded her in death on November 8, 2012.

She worked at American Heritage for eight years and did childcare for several years. She did house cleaning later in life.

She is survived by three sons, Clifford (Joni), Clyde (Audrey), and Lyle (Jan) Pratt; five daughters, Christine (Randy) Hanson, Karen (Jeff) Pederson, Marian Leighton, Barb Pratt, and Cindy (Jon) Hauptly all of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers; and five sisters.

Services were held Tuesday, January 4, 2021, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangement 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results