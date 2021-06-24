Menu
Wade Jay Lampe
ABOUT
Denver High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
205 Highland Ave
Readlyn, IA

Wade Jay Lampe

July 29, 1974-June 21, 2021

READLYN-Wade Jay Lampe, 46, of Readlyn, Iowa passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial, as a result of COVID-19 complications.

Wade was born on July 29, 1974, in Denver, Iowa, the son of Eugene and Marilyn (Schmidt) Lampe. He attended Denver High School and graduated in 1992. After graduation, he attended Hawkeye Community College and graduated with a degree in Drafting and Design. He was hired by John Deere Foundry as a crane operator in August 1997. Wade met Jess (Meier) in August of 1994. They were united in marriage on July 24th, 1999.

Wade spent most of his free-time outdoors camping, boating, tubing, kayaking, and fishing. If he wasn't outside, he could be found working on the family's used car collection, looking through Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace for different cars, or watching the Cubs and Hawkeye games.

Wade is survived by his wife, Jess Lampe of Readlyn; two sons, Dylan (Abby) Lampe of Solon, Trystan (Grace Imbrogno) Lampe of Readlyn, and a daughter, Kaliya Lampe of Readlyn; his mother, Marilyn Lampe; three brothers, Kirk (Rhae) Lampe of Cedar Rapids; Shawn (Patti) Lampe of Waverly and Nicholas Lampe of Dewar.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Lampe, and brother-in-law, Darcy Meier.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Pastor Jean Rabary officiating. Burial of cremains will be held in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Readlyn. There will be a visitation for family and friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Memorials will be determined at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 24, 2021.
I have a lot of forever memories of Wade during our High School Years. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with the family.
Ed Pridgen
Friend
June 24, 2021
