Walter R. "Walt" Graesch

Walter R. "Walt" Graesch, 90, of Oelwein, Iowa and formerly of Maynard, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at MercyOne, Waterloo.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, Oelwein. Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Thursday.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in his name to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 8, 2020.
