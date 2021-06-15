Wanda Marie Anderson

May 4, 1925-June 12, 2021

WATERLOO-Wanda Marie Anderson, 96, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. She was born May 4, 1925 in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of William and Grace (Patterson) Bixby. Wanda was married to Louis Anderson and later George Peterson. She was a 1943 graduate of Waterloo East High School and worked at John Deere for many years, retiring in 1987. Wanda volunteered her time at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, Western Home Communities, and many other organizations. She also enjoyed playing bridge, spending time with family and her lady friends, as well as traveling the globe.

Wanda is survived by her daughter, Diane (Dennis) Schmidt; her daughter-in-law, Judy Anderson; step son, Ron Peterson; granddaughters, Angela (Trent) Miller, Devon (Steve) Winters, Tina (Tim) Cummings, Kari Schmidt, Lacy Anderson, Mindy Anderson; 14 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and both husbands; her son, Michael Anderson, and her siblings, Leonard Bixby, Vera Bixby-Hunnemiller Schwenneker, Kenneth Bixby, Carlyle Bixby, Mildred Bixby-Cook, Donald Bixby, Raymond Bixby, Vesta Bixby-Troyer, Laura Bixby-Bucholtz and Claire Bixby.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4-6:00 p.m. Tuesday, and one hour before service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Wanda lived a full and wonderful life. She created memories with many people that will never forget her kind, warm and loving demeanor. This is not goodbye, it is see you later. We love you.