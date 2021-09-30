Wanda R. Bergstrom

November 7, 1948-September 27, 2021

WATERLOO-Wanda R. Bergstrom, 72, of Waterloo, died Monday, September 27, at her home. She was born November 7, 1948, in Waterloo, daughter of William R. and Mary L. (King) Iehl.

Wanda graduated from East High School in 1966 and then earned her degree in Vocational Home Economics from the University of Northern Iowa in 1971. Over the years, Wanda taught Food and Nutrition at Waterloo West High School; Malumghat, Bangladesh; Hobart, IN; San Diego, CA; Anaheim, CA; Olympia, WA; Hobart, IN; Mishawaka, IN; South Bend, IN; and Agape Christian School, Cedar Falls. Later she worked as an office assistant at Sayer Law Group and finished as librarian at the Waterloo Christian School. Being the librarian was the best last job she could have. Wanda was always reading a book.

She married James C. "Jim" Bergstrom III on August 3, 1968, at the First Baptist Church, Waterloo. He died June 4, 2014.

She was a longtime member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church where she volunteered in several areas.

Wanda is survived by her daughters: Julie and Anna Bergstrom, both of Waterloo; son, David Bergstrom of Minneapolis, MN; twin granddaughters, Lauren and Rachel; sister: Paula Nielsen of Waterloo; 4 brothers, Calvin (Deb) Iehl of Cedar Falls and Marshal Iehl, Rex (Jerri) Iehl and Chris (Diane) Iehl, all of Waterloo; sisters-in-law, Joan "Jo" Iehl of Waterloo and Jane Bergstrom Rademacher of Norfolk, NE.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James C. "Jim" and son, Brent; brother, Ray Iehl; brother-in-law, Larry Nielsen; nieces, Traci and Ami Iehl; and nephew, Brad Nielsen.

Funeral Services 11:00 AM, Monday, October 4 at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church (please wear pink). Services will be live streamed on the church's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOui8tmy_TktHTbXPf1p6ew A Family burial will be at a later date in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation: 2:00 to 4:00 PM, Sunday, October 3 at Locke Funeral Home. Memorials to the family. The Service will be recorded and posted on www.LockeFuneralHome.com.