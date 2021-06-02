Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wava Jean Maifeld
FUNERAL HOME
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Parkersburg
507 2nd St
Parkersburg, IA

Wava Jean Maifeld

KESLEY-Wava Jean Maifeld, age 76, of Kesley, Iowa, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at New Aldaya LifeScapes in Cedar Falls, Iowa, from natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Orchard Hill Church in Cedar Falls, with burial at Washington Reformed Cemetery, rural Ackley.

Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg, and 1 hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to her family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
507 Second Street, Parkersburg, IA
Jun
5
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Orchard Hill Church
Cedar Falls, IA
Jun
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Orchard Hill Church
Cedar Falls, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Parkersburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Parkersburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I feel honored that Wava chose our office to provide her dental care needs for many years. Getting to know her on a personal basis was so meaningful to me and my staff. I consider her one of the finest people that I have ever known. I will never forget her genuine manner and acts of kindness that she displayed at each and every visit. My life has been enhanced by having known Wava Jean Maifeld.
Larry Alquist DDS
Friend
June 6, 2021
I took care of Wava for almost a year and a half, and she was so sweet and loving, especially when it came to her loved ones! She will be missed!
Becca
Friend
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results