Wayne L. Gunter

October 27, 1952-October 31, 2020

Wayne L. Gunter, 68, died Saturday, October 31st at the Denver Sunset Home.

He was born October 27, 1952, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Leon and Florence (Anderson) Gunter. Wayne graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1971 and attended Hawkeye Tech for HVAC. He worked at John Deere before going out on disability following a motorcycle accident. He married Debra Fencl November 20, 1976 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They later divorced.

Survived by: two daughters, Rachael (Brandon) Lindaman of Janesville and Kama (George Nelson) Ausborn of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren: Tyler, Emma, and Owen Ausborn, Charlize and Jack Lindaman; and a brother, Mack Thurman. Preceded by: his parents; a brother, Buddy Gunter; and a sister, Linda Epperson.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 5th at Richardson Funeral Service, with interment in the Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.