Wayne Eugene Leonard

September 25, 1929 - December 5, 2020

Wayne Eugene Leonard was born September 25, 1929 in Waterloo, IA: the son of William and Alta (Stone) Leonard. He graduated from East High School with the class of 1947. Wayne married Florence Ninness in December 1948; they later divorced. He then married Jannien Nugent March 3, 1962. Wayne worked as a homebuilder and owned his own company. He enjoyed stock car racing, including NASCAR and going to the Elks Club. He was a member of the Homebuilders of America.

Wayne passed away on December 5, 2020 at Lakeview Landing at the age of 91. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, a brother Bill Leonard and a sister Lois Parker. Wayne is survived by three sons: Tim (Linda) Leonard of McDonough, GA, Tom (Cheryl) Leonard of Eau Claire, WI and Ted (AnaLinda) Leonard of Haverhill, MA, a daughter Mary Kae Horslund of Waterloo, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com