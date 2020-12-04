Menu
Wayne Lockey

NORTHWOOD-Wayne Lockey, age 82, of Northwood, IA, formerly of Nashua, IA, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory - Olson Chapel in Nashua with Rev. Drew McHolm officiating. Interment will be held in Greenwood Cemetery in Nashua.

For those unable to attend you are invited to please join the family on Facebook Live at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, on the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home Facebook page. For those attending in person, it is strongly recommended to practice social distancing and wear face masks to both the funeral and visitation.

Friends may greet the family from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, prior to the funeral at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory - Olson Chapel in Nashua.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 4, 2020.
