Wayne Lyle Brown
1933 - 2020
BORN
January 8, 1933
DIED
November 19, 2020

Wayne Lyle Brown

Wayne Lyle Brown, 87, of Waverly, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly, the service will be live-streamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. Graveside military rites will be performed by the Waverly Area Veteran's Honor Guard. Masks and social distancing will be required at the cemetery. There will not be a public visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Graveside service
11:15a.m.
Harlington Cemetery
, Waverly, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
