Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Wayne Donald Wilson
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO

Wayne Donald Wilson

January 11, 1941 - March 10, 2021

Wayne Donald Wilson, 80, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, at his home in Springfield, Missouri where he resided with his daughter Jena, son-in-law Joe Yates, grandson Logan, as well as his furry companion Kiera. He was born January 11, 1941 in Strawberry Point, Iowa, but grew up in the Waterloo and Oelwein areas.

Please visit greenlawnfuneralhome.com for his full obituary as well as information for services and if you would like to send flowers or anything for the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 14, 2021.
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Sorry to hear of Wayne´s passing. Gena thinking of your mom now Wayne, they are together again.
Kara and Harold Leahy
March 15, 2021
