Wilbur Lee "Bill" Camlin Jr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
Wilbur "Bill" Lee Camlin, Jr.

March 14, 1943-February 25, 2021

WAVERLY-Wilbur "Bill" Lee Camlin, Jr. 77, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

Bill was born on March 14, 1943, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Wilbur Lee and Lois Johanna (Groote) Camlin, Sr. He graduated in 1961 from Snowflake High School in Snowflake, Arizona and later served in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Mary Jean Schmit on May 14, 1966, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. He graduated in 1970 from Hawkeye Institute of Technology with a degree in Photography.

Bill was an electrician and a member with the IBEW Local 288, was a former owner of Camlin Photography in Des Moines and a former co-owner of Trans-Am Raceway in Washburn. He was a member of the Izaak Walton League and Pheasants Forever.

Bill was an avid hunter, fisherman and trap shooter. He was a strong conservationist and taught gun safety classes alongside his good friend, Ron Camarata. He especially enjoyed traveling with Mary Jean and their friends, Jake and Lillian and vacations with his family. He cherished his hunting and fishing trips with his children and grandchildren. Bill always stressed the importance of education to all of them.

Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Jean Camlin of Waverly; a son, Rick Camlin of Waverly; three daughters, Kristi (Brian) Even of Lake Forest, CA; Pam McKenzie and Jill Camlin, both of Waverly; seven grandchildren, Abbey Even, Bennett Even, Cole McKenzie, Camlin McKenzie, Channing McKenzie, Kylee Camlin and Jarin Camlin; three great grandchildren, Lucas McKenzie, Jett McKenzie, and Greyson Blanchard; and a brother, Ron Camlin of Janesville. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Don Camlin.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, March 1, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Father Doug Wathier officiating. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Gilbertville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass on Monday at the church. The service will be livestreamed on the St. Mary Waverly Facebook page at 12:00 noon. Masks are required for the visitation and the mass. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church, Waverly, the Cedar Valley Hospice or to the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
Waverly, IA
Mar
1
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
Waverly, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Wanting to send my condolences to the family go back to the 90s round 91 I believe East 4th Street Boxing Club he helped out around the gym training youngsters and his son Rick of course great guy it was a real pleasure meeting Bill and getting to know him so sorry for your loss ...sad moment.. my prayers go out to the family
Jeff Sherwood
April 8, 2021
Mary Jean, Ricky and all who loved Billy. I was so sorry to hear of your loss via Angie. My prayers are with you always, Virg (Waterloo)
Virginia Smith (Janet's sister)
March 2, 2021
