Wilbur Charles "Bud" Marsh

JESUP – Wilbur Charles "Bud" Marsh, 80 years old of Jesup, IA, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his home.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. – Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup, IA, with Pastor Kristen Corr Rod officiating. A livestream of the service will be made available on the American Lutheran Church – Jesup, Facebook page.

Visitation will Monday, November 2, 2020, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Online condolence may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com. Memorials may be directed to the family or a charity of the donor's choice.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 1, 2020.
