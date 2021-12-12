Wilfred "Willie" Francis Yuska

July 25, 1948-December 9, 2021

Wilfred "Willie" Francis Yuska was born on July 25, 1948, in Waterloo, the son of Frank and Dolores (Kvidera) Yuska. Willie graduated from Traer High School and then attended Upper Iowa University. He played football at UIU and received a degree in History. Willie served his country in the United States Army from 1970 to 1972, and was stationed in Vietnam. Upon his honorable discharge from service, Willie returned to Buckingham to continue the family tradition of farming. On December 6, 1975, he was united in marriage to Linda Carter. The couple made their home and raised their children on the family farm. Willie loved history, fishing, hunting, spending time with his friends and family, and going to his grandkids' events. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the Traer American Legion, where he served as commander for several years. Willie died at the age of 73 on December 9, 2021, at MeryOne Medical Center in Waterloo. He was preceded in death by his father and his wife. Willie is survived by his mother; 3 children, Paul (Maria) Yuska of Traer, Angela (Joseph) Brown of St. Charles, Minnesota, and Ashley Yuska of Evansdale; 3 brothers, Joe (Deb) Yuska, Karl (Cathy) Yuska, and Arnold Yuska; and 5 grandchildren, David, Katarina, Julia, Rose, and Helen. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Paul Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Buckingham Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Traer American Legion. The visitation will be on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 4 to 7 PM, at Overton Funeral Home in Traer. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask. Willie will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.