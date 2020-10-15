William A. Busching

February 19, 1935-October 13, 2020

William A. Busching, 85, of Waverly and formerly from Clarksville passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his daughter's residence in Waverly.

William Albert Busching was born on February 19, 1935, the son of Albert and Mary (Nordman) Busching in Clarksville. Bill was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville. He attended Clarksville School District. Bill then entered the service, serving with the US Air Force from 1953 until his discharge in 1957. While in the service, Bill obtained his GED. On November 25, 1956, he was united in marriage to Ruth Henning at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville. He worked for Houck Construction setting high line poles, Olsen's Boat House, Gamble Store in Clarksville, Oliver Farm Equipment Company, and then at Waterloo Industries where he worked for 36 years until retiring in 1996.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Bill enjoyed watching NASCAR races, fishing, reading, watching Westerns, detailing his Ford, but most especially spending time with his family. He was loving known as Bapa.

Survivors are his two daughters, Susan (Kevin) Tjebkes of Waverly and Janelle Balcom (Alan Wunnecka) of Brownsville, MN; 9 grandchildren, Kiersten (Aaron) Foster of Waverly, Lauren (Jarod) Peters of Dysart, Abbey Tjebkes (Elliott) of Chicago, Billy Lahr (Kristin) of Cedar Rapids, Andy (Sondra) Lahr of Walford, Katy (Ian) Harrison of Raytown, MO, Kaitlyn Wunnecka, Alaina Wunnecka and Megan Wunnecka all of Brownsville, MN; 6 great grandchildren, Owen Harrison, Ellie Harrison, Winston Peters, Lennox Peters, Leah Lahr and Emmalynn Lahr; and his four legged daughter, Trixie. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ruth on May 13, 2013; grandson, Michael Darrah; 7 brothers and 1 sister.

Private family funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly with Pastor Tom Barnard officiating. The funeral service will be streamed live on Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Lyn-Wood cemetery in Clarksville with military rites conducted by the Waverly Area Veterans Group. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church. Memorials may be directed to the Busching family for a later designation in Bill's name and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorosn.com.