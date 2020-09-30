William F. Burke, Jr.

(1922-2020)

William F. Burke, Jr., 98, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. He was born August 23, 1922, in Waterloo, the son of William and Anna (Giefer) Burke. William married Dorothy Glass on June 5, 1943, in Beloit, Wis. She preceded him in death on February 28, 2008. William was a graduate of St. Mary's Catholic High School in Waterloo and attended UNI in Cedar Falls. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WW II and was the owner of the Black Hawk Hotel & Motor Inn for 56 years, retiring in 2005. William was a member of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, Cedar Falls Chamber of Commerce, Waterloo Elk's Club and the U.S. Power Squadron.

He is survived by two sons, William (Kimberly) Burke of Johnston, and Robert (Annette) Burke of Waterloo; two daughters, Sue Ann Miller of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Patricia (Nick) Keiderling of Wadena; 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

William was preceded in death by his parents and wife; a daughter, Mary Jo Burke; a sister, Edna Betts and a son-in-law, Robert Miller.

Services will be private, with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. All guests must bring and wear a mask and social distance. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com,