William F. Porter

April 27, 1951-October 23, 2020

Bill was born at Sartori Hospital on April 27, 1951 and died on October 23, 2020, in Lansing, Mich., after an 18 month battle with cancer. He was the son of Darrel and Barbara (Voorhees) Porter.

Bill grew up in an area with ravines, sloughs and backwaters of the Cedar River. In the 1950's, when children played outdoors, there were two boys in the neighborhood his age, Mike Smith and Steve Finnegan. The three boys explored the ravines, fished in the river and cooked their catch over a campfire. They were often mentored by Harlan Haurum, a guidance counselor in the the Waterloo Schools, who lived in the neighborhood. Bill made a map for the bulletin board in his room with colored push pins to mark the different animals and birds. He said he had a idyllic childhood, freedom to explore and security that dinner would be on the table at 6 p.m., and that the five of us would sit down together and discuss the day's activities.

In 7th grade, he decided he wanted to be a college professor after hearing a professor who visited his class. He couldn't believe that people were paid for what he loved to do. In his college summers he canoed in Alaska, and did a survival course in the Wind River Mountains. He graduated from UNI in 1973 as a biology major, married his college sweetheart, DeAnn Carstens, and began graduate school at the University of Minnesota, achieving his Ph.D by the time he was 27.

During the 1970's, Minnesota was interested in restoring wild turkeys to southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa. With Bill's research, the graduate students successfully accomplished that. They used telemetry on turkeys to track them and determine the habitat needed to survive in a climate much colder than North Carolina.

For 30 years, Bill was at the State University of New York, Syracuse campus, and managed the Adirondack research center. He was recruited by Michigan State University to fill the endowed Boone and Crockett Chair in the Wildlife Department and was there until the cancer caused him to retire. During his forty years of teaching, he shepherded 67 students to Ph.D's.

Bill and DeAnn were world travelers, visiting 50 states and Alaska. They went to the Arctic to see polar bears, to Africa to photograph animals and birds, to New Zealand, to South America, to the Bahamas. Their last trip was to Death Valley during New Years to see meteors.

Survivors are: Bill's wife; two sons; Brad of Seattle, and Ben of Chicago; his mother; Barbara Porter Gray of Cedar Falls, his sisters; Marsha Porter of St. Paul, Minn., and Diane Porter of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Belle, Kirsten, Zeke, and June; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and an uncle.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. Contributions can be made to the William F. Porter Biology Scholarship at UNI.