Katman was always the life of the party and we loved him dearly. He will be so missed by all that knew him. I first met him when he was working the drive thru at Wendys hamburgers. He was so upbeat - and professional - and gave great customer service I stole him away and gave him a job at the Holiday Inn in Hollywood. I later rented an apartment to him in the building where we lived and strangely enough cooked for him a lot of the time. He was good friends with Johnny Worm and myself, they used to go to Boardners and get into all kinds of mischief. We were planning a trip to visit this year, I am ever so sorry we did not make it in time. Your parents did a wonderful job raising you, as you were the kindest person I ever met. And so much fun.....never will be forgotten my friend. Our deepest condolences to your family.

MaMa C & Johnny Worm Friend July 7, 2021