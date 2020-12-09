William R. Honn

May 13, 1934-December 4, 2020

William (Bill) Honn , 86, of Waterloo Iowa passed on to Heaven on Friday, Dec. 4 at Mercy One Medical Center in Waterloo due to a short illness. He was born on May 13, 1934 in Luana, Iowa. He married the love of his life Evelyn (Ingles) Honn on June 27, 1954. Bill worked on a farm in Waukon Iowa for 6 years before moving to Waterloo in 1960 where he was employed by John Deere. After he would begin a career as a body man with Crossroads Ford and worked his way to be body shop manager. Bill became owner-operator in 1978 of Honn's Body Shop in Waterloo where he worked along side his sons Steve and Brad. In 1996 he semi-retired from the Body Shop. Bill was always a hard worker. He enjoyed mowing the lawn and working on home projects. He loved Blue Grass music, playing his guitar, and was actively involved in the Backbone Bluegrass festival. Bill was a member of Ascension Lutheran church in Waterloo.

Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, brother and friend and he will be deeply missed. He was survived by his wife Evelyn, children Steve (Kate) Honn of Waterloo, Sandy (Carl) Kruse of Janesville, Brad (Renee) Honn of Clermont and his former daughter in love Michele (Paul) Beal of Waterloo. He is survived by his grandchildren , Brett (Jenni) Honn of Mason City, Lucas Honn of Des Moines, Tyler (Melanie) Honn of Denver Iowa, Chase Honn of Waterloo and Shelby Honn of Waterloo, 4 great grand children and two brothers, Meryl of Waukon and Roger of Cedar Rapids.

Due to Covid 19, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. A card or memorial can be directed to the family.