William R. Honn
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020

William R. Honn

May 13, 1934-December 4, 2020

William (Bill) Honn , 86, of Waterloo Iowa passed on to Heaven on Friday, Dec. 4 at Mercy One Medical Center in Waterloo due to a short illness. He was born on May 13, 1934 in Luana, Iowa. He married the love of his life Evelyn (Ingles) Honn on June 27, 1954. Bill worked on a farm in Waukon Iowa for 6 years before moving to Waterloo in 1960 where he was employed by John Deere. After he would begin a career as a body man with Crossroads Ford and worked his way to be body shop manager. Bill became owner-operator in 1978 of Honn's Body Shop in Waterloo where he worked along side his sons Steve and Brad. In 1996 he semi-retired from the Body Shop. Bill was always a hard worker. He enjoyed mowing the lawn and working on home projects. He loved Blue Grass music, playing his guitar, and was actively involved in the Backbone Bluegrass festival. Bill was a member of Ascension Lutheran church in Waterloo.

Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, brother and friend and he will be deeply missed. He was survived by his wife Evelyn, children Steve (Kate) Honn of Waterloo, Sandy (Carl) Kruse of Janesville, Brad (Renee) Honn of Clermont and his former daughter in love Michele (Paul) Beal of Waterloo. He is survived by his grandchildren , Brett (Jenni) Honn of Mason City, Lucas Honn of Des Moines, Tyler (Melanie) Honn of Denver Iowa, Chase Honn of Waterloo and Shelby Honn of Waterloo, 4 great grand children and two brothers, Meryl of Waukon and Roger of Cedar Rapids.

Due to Covid 19, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. A card or memorial can be directed to the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 9, 2020.
Ev ~ I was so very sorry to hear of Bill's passing. He will be missed so much!! I think of he and Dad up there having some great conversations and jam sessions. He was (as you ARE) such good friends to Mom and Dad. I'm grateful for that! You take care of yourself Ev and please call if you ever need anything! Stay in touch and pray this awful pandemic ends soon!! Sincerely, Joan Craig
Joan Craig
December 10, 2020
He was a great and loving man he will be truly missed I´m deeply sorry for your loss Evelyn love you aunt Evelyn
Susan napier
December 10, 2020
My wife and I worked with Bill at Menards , He was a Great guy to work with and will be missed for sure ! Our sincere Sympathies for your loss.
Steve Bailey
December 10, 2020
I did Bill's hair for a few years before I retired. I'd put bluegrass music on because I new he loved it. I really enjoy our visits, he was a good conversationalist. I'm sorry for your lost.
Sandra Hoskins
December 10, 2020
When I started my career ( in 67 )I started under the supervision of Bill. Bill guided me in the right directions, for which I owe him the most respect anyone could achieve.....I will truly miss him. RIP my friend and thanks for the guidance and friendship through the years....God bless.
RON SCALLY
December 9, 2020
I am sad to hear of the news of my friend Bill. We worked together at the CF Menards. Bill was loved by everyone we had great times laughing & laughing. He was sure a great person. RIP my friend !!
Darrin Speed
December 9, 2020
My Sympathy's to the entire Family . It was such a pleasure to know Bill on both a business and personal level.
Charlie Laipple
December 9, 2020
