Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William "Bill" Hurd
FUNERAL HOME
Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home - New Hampton
101 West Main Street
New Hampton, IA

William "Bill" Hurd

NEW HAMPTON-William "Bill" Hurd, age 87 of New Hampton, Iowa died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Patty Elwood Center in Cresco.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Holy Family Parish with interment at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton.

Friends may greet the family from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a 7:00 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday at the church.

Online condolences for Bill's family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers please designate your memorials to the Lawler American Legion Post #279.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home - New Hampton
101 West Main Street, New Hampton, IA
Jun
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Holy Family Parish
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home - New Hampton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home - New Hampton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.