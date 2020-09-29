William K. Laylin

(1941-2020)

William "Bill" Kent Laylin passed away on Sunday, September 27 at NewAldaya in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Bill was a father, grandfather, brother, son, friend and especially a husband to the love of his life, Linda Laylin who preceded Bill in passing just 8 days earlier. Friends and family can also attest that Bill was a consummate golfer who loved the game and was forever working toward the perfect swing.

Bill was born on June 15, 1941 to Dorance and Zelma Laylin, three years after his brother Richard Laylin. Bill graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1958 where he played the trumpet and was also on the football team. Bill then served in the Iowa National Guard and was 20 years retired from his service. Bill had a special love for Camp Ripley, not far from where his daughter Michelle and granddaughter Madison live in Minnesota. Madison would often get scared of the loud booms from Ripley, but Bill always assured her that it was nothing to fear. Bill worked at John Deere in Waterloo for 39 years as a Security Supervisor until retiring in 1999.

Bill met Linda McCausland, and the two soon fell madly in love. They married in 1997, and boy did they have some love story. They golfed hundreds of rounds together, competed in many events at their favorite place– Sunnyside Country Club, and took lessons with the best golf pros in Iowa and Arizona. It was a love language for them and where they spent so many fun hours golfing together with close friends and family. Bill and Linda's retirement found them in Sun Lakes, Arizona during the Iowa winters. They loved gathering with Waterloo snowbirds at "Carver South" to cheer on the Hawkeyes. They treasured their visits to the Twin Cities and Brainerd to spend time with Bill's son Mark, daughter Michelle, and grandchildren Sydney, Luke and Madison.

Bill is survived by his two children, Mark Laylin and Michelle (George) Arens Meyer; seven grandchildren – Sydney and Luke Laylin, Madison Arens, Jay and Casey McCausland, Michael and Jenna Greve; his step-children, Kent (Traci) McCausland and Amy (Ryan) Greve; his brother, Richard Laylin; nephews, Jeff (Mollie) Laylin, and Dave (Julie) Laylin; and great nephews. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Zelma and Dorance Laylin; and his beloved wife, Linda Laylin.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Sunnyside Country Club on Thursday, October 1st. There will be a private gathering from 3:30-5:00 PM and a public gathering following from 5:00-7:00 PM. The family encourages all to come out to share their favorite stories of Bill, have a drink and enjoy some of his favorite foods. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.