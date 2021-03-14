Menu
William E. "Bill" Lane
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
William E. "Bill" Lane

October 9, 1930 - March 10, 2021

William E. "Bill" Lane, 90, passed away March 10 at Lakeview Landing, Friendship Village. He was born October 9, 1930 in Madrid, to Gerald and Ruth (Johns) Lane. He graduated from high school in Lovilia and UNI. He served in the U.S. Navy. Bill married Jo-Ann Zimmerman November 11, 1951; she died July 25, 2017. He began his teaching career at West Jr. in 1959. From 1961-1991 he taught at West High School and coached basketball, football, and tennis. He was known as "Coach Wild Bill Lane," has always been a Wahawk, and was inducted into the Wahawk Elite Coaches Hall of Fame. Bill and Jo wintered in Tucson for 20 years, playing tennis, golfing. always on the go. They spent summers with family enjoying the Mississippi River. Everyone will miss his contagious smile and everlasting humor. A special thank you to the Friendship Village staff for their care.

Survivors include daughters, Vicki (Jay Anthony) Mauer, Cedar Falls, Linda Lehti of Columbia, TN, and Pat (Tom) Walters, Bettendorf; 6 grandchildren: Amy Galvin, Melissa (Sam) Winberg, Jerad Porth, Brian (Jackie) Walters, Sara (Nick) Ballinger, Jennifer (Luke) Lawson; 10 great grandchildren: Jay, Anthony, Mya, Isabella, Sloane, Isabeau, Persephone, Zoie, Madeline and Sydney; sisters, Alice Stenseth, Calmar and Bette Lindell, West Union. Preceded by great grandson, Carter; brothers, Robert and Richard; sisters, Nadine Taggart and Edna Hamilton; son in law, Sonny Lehti.

There will be no services due to Covid-19. Memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice or Alzheimer's Association Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bill lived life to his Fullest Great Man and Great Coach I Graduated in 1976 and when I look back at Memories of West High I remember how Involved Bill was at the School and remember him as My Gym Teacher
Dan Heideman
March 17, 2021
So sorry to hear of your passing. My older brother and I both had you as our gym teacher at West High. My prayers are with the family. RIP Wild Bill!
Dan Davis
March 15, 2021
