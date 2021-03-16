Menu
William Frank Miller
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

William Frank Miller

April 11, 1938-March 11, 2021

MARSALLTOWN-William Frank Miller, 82, of Marshalltown, Iowa passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 under the care of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Frank was born April 11, 1938 in Waverly, Iowa: the son of William "Bill" Earnest and Faith Knight (Freeman) Miller. Frank was born and raised in the Waverly community, graduating from Waverly High School. He enlisted in the US Navy on June 15, 1957 at Lake Okoboji, IA. He then married Elaine Rose on June 27, 1959, and later divorced. He attended Radio school at Norfolk, VA and then transferred to Long Beach, CA in 1960. Frank was discharged from the Navy in 1961, also being a member of the National Guard. He was an avid entrepreneur: having a contracting business and hardware store. Frank loved to dance! He would teach dance lessons, attend dances/competitions, and shared his love of the dance floor with anyone that would take the time.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Mick Miller and Gary (Betty) Miller. Frank is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; brother, Bob (Paula) Miller of Fowler, California; sister in law, Verna Miller of Waverly, Iowa and several nieces and nephews.

Per Franks requests there will not be services. Memorials directed to Frank's family may be sent to his granddaughter Laura Bru, 1397 Highway T55, Gladbrook, IA 50635.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 16, 2021.
Frank was a long-time friend among us dancers. We always enjoyed his company and good conversation. Everybody liked Frank. He was an outgoing fun-loving character and he will be missed.
Dan and Jan Hanson
March 23, 2021
Frank loved to dance and was always willing to share his knowledge of it with others.He will be missed.
Bob Delk Joan Block
March 17, 2021
Frank will be greatly missed by so many of his dance friends. He always had a smile and I was proud to serve on the Board with him for the Just Gotta Dance Club. Dance on in heaven, Frank!
Maurine Moore Bierle
March 16, 2021
