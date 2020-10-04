Menu
William Sherwood

William (Bill) Sherwood

(1932-2020)

William "Bill" Sherwood was born February 23, 1932 in Waterloo; son of Carl and Alice (Jacobsen) Sherwood. He was employed with Burch and Lehman for 30 years, then at Southtown Lounge for 10 years.

Bill passed away on Sunday, September 27, at LaPorte City Specialty Care at the age of 88. He is preceded in death by his parents; son Ronnie; four brothers: Vince, Jim, Bob and Gary and two sisters: Mary and Sally. Bill is survived by Darlene, two sons: Randy (Joan) and Rodney (Sue) Sherwood; three daughters: Rhonda (Tony) Smorynski, Reta (Dave) Schultz and Renee Sherwood; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers: Tim and Steve Sherwood and a sister Vicki Sherwood.

As per Bill's wishes, he has been cremated and no services at this time.

Burial at Garden of Memories.

Cards may be sent to Parrott and Wood, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA 50701.

Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is handling arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
