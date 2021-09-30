Menu
William A. Smith
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery Funeral Home
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA

William (Bill) A. Smith

January 26, 1934-September 28, 2021

William (Bill) A Smith age 87 passed away September 28th 2021 at Cedar Valley Hospice.

He was born January 26th 1934 to William A Smith Sr and Hazel Christine Fouts. He married Caryl Jean Yeager December 18th 1955 at the Little Brown Church. He served in the United States Army in 3rd Armored Division stationed in Germany from 1955-1957. He was employed at Ford dealerships working in collision repair from 1952-1999. He enjoyed restoring antique cars and trucks, camping, playing pepper, spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Caryl of 65 years. His children Tom Smith of Waterloo, Rick (Tammi) Smith of Chino Valley AZ, Angi Jones of Marion, and Bill (Traci) Smith of Denver Iowa, and his sister Karla Pike. His grandchildren Amanda, Josh, Bree, Haley, Blake and Alex ,his great grandchildren Landyn, Elina, Kyson, Ryan, Dax, Andrew and Rosalie.

He is proceeded in death by his brothers Dan, Chuck, Kenny, Dick, Victor and sisters Connie, Betty, Marie, Mary, and Delores and son in law Jim Jones.

Services for Bill will be held Saturday October 16th 2021 at 1030 am at Unity presbyterian Church in Waterloo Iowa. Masks are required.

Memorials may be directed to the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Service
10:30a.m.
Unity Presbyterian Church
Waterloo, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Smith, offering our deepest condolences to the family, may God grant you strength and courage as you face the coming days.
JHarris
October 12, 2021
