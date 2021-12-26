Menu
William T. "Bill" Youngblut
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

William T. "Bill" Youngblut

September 11, 1932-December 18, 2021

WATERLOO-William T. "Bill" Youngblut, 89, of Waterloo, died on Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was born in Jesup on September 11, 1932, the son of Clarence and Clara (Welter) Youngblut. Bill served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from December 3, 1953 until his honorable discharge on September 22, 1955. He worked at Display Signs, the City of Waterloo and had been an electrician. Bill married Joan M. Sadler on July 25, 1970 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He was so proud to have been married for 51 years. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church for over 50 years. Bill had a giving heart and had received the President's Volunteer Service Award to commend his volunteer work. He enjoyed fishing and reading, but he absolutely loved playing with his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Joan Youngblut of Waterloo; two sons, Kevin (Kat) Youngblut of Hudson and Alan (Teresa) Youngblut of Independence; and three grandchildren, Lydia, DeLyla, and Kaden Youngblut. Preceded in death by his parents and five brothers, Gerald, Richard, Arnold, Irvin, and Clarence Youngblut. Memorials may be directed to the family. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies to the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you
Judy A Berger
December 28, 2021
Our sympathy and condolences during your time of sorrow. We will keep you in our prayers.
Raymond and Mary Distler
Family
December 27, 2021
Am so sorry to hear of Bill´s death. He and I worked together on gravemarker repairs. He will be greatly missed. Addis Lee sends her sympathy also.
Michael Magee
December 26, 2021
