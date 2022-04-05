Willie R. Allen, Jr.

October 13, 1948-March 29, 2022

Willie R. Allen, Jr., 73, of Missouri City, Texas died Tuesday March 29, at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, Texas.

He was born Oct. 13, 1948, in Waterloo, son of Willie and Betty Allen, Sr. He married Valerie A. Middleton on April 3, 1971 and enjoyed marital bliss for 50+ years.

Willie Allen retired from education after 36 years as an administrator, teacher, and coach. He was a U.S. National Guard Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Northern Iowa in Physical Education & Health and a Master of Arts degree from Prairie View A & M University in Educational Administration. He was a football college athlete at Delaware State, Ellsworth College, and the University of Northern Iowa. He was named to the 1966 Football All-State Team, was inducted into the Ring of Honor at East High School Class of '67, and received a multitude of other football awards and accolades. As a member of Missouri City Baptist Church for over 20 years, Willie participated as an usher and in the Men's Choir.

Survivors include: his wife; 2 daughters, Shannon (Allen) Williams and Lisa Allen, both of Missouri City, TX.; 1 grandson, Prosper Williams, III; son-in-law Prosper Williams, Jr.; three brothers, Michael Allen and Clifford Allen of Waterloo, and Frederick Allen of Indianapolis; 1 sister, Marquita (Allen) Pearson of Chicago; nieces, nephews, church family at Missouri City Baptist Church, and friends.

Preceded in death by: parents and a sister, Rita Allen

Services: 11 AM Saturday, April 9th, at Missouri City Baptist Church, Missouri City, TX with burial in Paradise Cemetery South, Pearland, Texas.