Wilma Jane Haberkamp

December 11, 1930-December 20, 2020

Wilma Jane Haberkamp, 90, of Fairbank passed away Sunday, December 20th at Oelwein MercyOne Hospital due to complications of Covid-19. Wilma was born December 11th, 1930 in Fairbank, Iowa. She was the daughter of William and Agnes Haberkamp. She was baptized December 21st, 1930 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. She attended I.C. Catholic High School and graduated there after. She attended Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She taught students at Clarksville Elementary for a short time and spent over 30 years teaching at Wilson Elementary School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. After retiring from a life-long passion of teaching, Wilma returned to Fairbank and enjoyed working with her sister at their business Jo's Thread and Thimble. Wilma was highly involved in the Fairbank American Legion Auxiliary and the Immaculate Conception Church. She enjoyed quilting, traveling, playing cards, stitching, gardening, cooking, baking, and most of all spending time with her nephew Doug, his wife Janice and her great nephew and nieces Garrett, Emily, and Lydia. Together, they spent time creating 4-H projects, baking, playing countless games, reading, and would spend the summers helping the kids sell sweet corn. Wilma truly had a one of a kind personality. She was very smart and always had a story to tell or a strong opinion to offer. She loved her family dearly, and will be missed by those who knew her. Wilma is survived by her nephew Doug (Janice) Martins of Fairbank, and their children Garrett, Emily and Lydia as well as many cousins and extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents William and Agnes Haberkamp, sisters Josephine Haberkmp and Mary Martins and brother in law Donald Martins.

Funeral Mass: 10:30 am Wednesday December 23, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank.

Visitation: 9:00-10:00 am Wednesday December 23, 2020 at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank.

Interment: Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Memorials; may be directed to the family for later designation.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic all attendees will be required to wear face coverings and maintain proper social distance.

Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net