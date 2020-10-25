Menu
Wilma J. Ash

Wilma J. (Grimmius) Ash

November 10, 1941-October 20, 2020

Wilma Jean (Grimmius) Ash, 78, of Grundy Center, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Unity Point - Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born November 10, 1941, in Grundy Center, Iowa. The daughter of Wilbur and Minerdena Grimmius. Wilma married William L. Ash on January 8, 1965.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Minerdena Grimmius and son Scott A. Jans.

She is survived by: husband, Bill; son, Daryl (Ronda) Jans; son, Vernon (Lori) Ash; son, Keith (Annette) Kurt; daughter-in-law, Kayt (Clay) Smith; 16 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was employed by Caseys, the Christian Book Store, Grundy Center High School, Younkers, and Van Deest Locker.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 1, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Town and Country golf course in Grundy Center, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the American Lung Association.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 25, 2020.
