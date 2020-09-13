Menu
Wm. R. "Bill" Derr, 92, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Rosewood Estate. He was born Feb. 4, 1928, in Waterloo, son of Homer and Anne Crowley Derr. Bill graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater. Bill also served in the Korean Conflict. He married Rose Elliot June 6, 1953 in Great Lakes, IL; she died Oct. 9, 1994. Bill later married Roberta "Bobbi" Otstott Oct. 25, 2012 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo. He worked as a police officer for Waterloo Police Department for 25 years, retiring in 1983 as patrol sergeant. After his retirement, he worked for Kies Electric Supply Company, retiring in 1987. Bill was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo American Legion Post #138, Evansdale AMVETS Post #31, Waterloo Police Protective Association, Iowa State Police Association, Chiefs of Police Association, and Waterloo Elks Club BPOE 290. He volunteered at Covenant Medical Center, American Red Cross Hawkeye Chapter, and Kimball Ridge. Survived by: children, Rosemary Woodruff‚ Lexington‚ KY, Daniel Derr and Rick Derr; wife, Roberta Otstott‚ Waterloo; a grandson; great-granddaughter; and dear friends, Larry and Colleen Kress. Preceded by: parents; first wife; and an infant daughter, Rebecca Anne. Services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14 at St. Edward Catholic Church ; burial in Calvary Cemetery, both in Waterloo; Military Rites by American Legion Post #138, VFW Post #1623, and the United States Navy Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation 1 - 3 p.m. with a 2:30 p.m. vigil service Sunday, Sept. 13, at Locke Funeral Home; At family request, all in attendance must wear a mask; Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or U of I Stead Family Children's Hospital – Magical Mix Kids. For more visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 13, 2020.
