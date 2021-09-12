Yancey D. "Yanc" Boss

November 2, 1980-September 10, 2021

MAYNARD-Yancey D. "Yanc" Boss, 40, of Maynard, Iowa and formerly of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died peacefully Friday morning, September 10, 2021, at his parents' home in Maynard.

Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard.

There will be no visitation.

Inurnment will be at a later date.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the service.

Yancey Dylan Boss was born November 2, 1980, in Cedar Falls, Iowa the son of William James and Claudia Jane (Cade) Boss. He attended school in Cedar Falls, Iowa and later earned his GED. Yancey was employed at several different places in the Cedar Valley area. On September 8, 2021, Yancey and Victoria Reed exchanged vows before friends and family in his parent's back yard in Maynard. He enjoyed riding and working on motorcycles, working on cars and fixing almost anything. Yancey will be missed by his family and friends for his gentleness, loving heart and doing whatever a friend needed.

Yancey is survived by his parents: Bill and Claudia Boss of Maynard;

wife: Victoria Reed of Maynard; 2 children: Haley Boss and Dylan Boss of Webster City; brother: Drew Boss of Iowa City; paternal grandmother: Roxie Boss of Cedar Falls; several aunts; uncles; cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather: Herman K. Boss; and maternal grandparents: Richard and Norma Cade.