Yancey D. "Yanc" Boss
FUNERAL HOME
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Maynard
160 West Main Street
Maynard, IA

Yancey D. "Yanc" Boss

November 2, 1980-September 10, 2021

MAYNARD-Yancey D. "Yanc" Boss, 40, of Maynard, Iowa and formerly of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died peacefully Friday morning, September 10, 2021, at his parents' home in Maynard.

Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard.

There will be no visitation.

Inurnment will be at a later date.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the service.

Yancey Dylan Boss was born November 2, 1980, in Cedar Falls, Iowa the son of William James and Claudia Jane (Cade) Boss. He attended school in Cedar Falls, Iowa and later earned his GED. Yancey was employed at several different places in the Cedar Valley area. On September 8, 2021, Yancey and Victoria Reed exchanged vows before friends and family in his parent's back yard in Maynard. He enjoyed riding and working on motorcycles, working on cars and fixing almost anything. Yancey will be missed by his family and friends for his gentleness, loving heart and doing whatever a friend needed.

Yancey is survived by his parents: Bill and Claudia Boss of Maynard;

wife: Victoria Reed of Maynard; 2 children: Haley Boss and Dylan Boss of Webster City; brother: Drew Boss of Iowa City; paternal grandmother: Roxie Boss of Cedar Falls; several aunts; uncles; cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather: Herman K. Boss; and maternal grandparents: Richard and Norma Cade.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Maynard
160 West Main Street, Maynard, IA
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Maynard
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Maynard
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Randi Quario
Friend
September 28, 2021
Sending you our deepest sympathies, Vicky.
Dan Perry & Family
Friend
September 17, 2021
I haven't seen Yancey in years, but he came to my mind today when I saw my son riding some weird homemade bike. He is a fond memory for the new girl at Lincoln Elementary in 5th grade. Rest In Peace Yancey.
Jacki (Kent) Smith
September 17, 2021
Claudia and family, I am so very sorry to hear about Yancey. I was shocked when I opened the paper and saw this. I remember all the Yancey and Drew stories you shared on those nights in the Sartori ICU! Always enjoyed hearing about the boy and how they were doing. Holding you all in my thoughts and prayers. I know he is soaring! With deepest sympathy, Mo Beckman
Maureen Beckman
Friend
September 13, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Prayers sent.
Rose Janssen
Acquaintance
September 12, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shorty Combs
Friend
September 11, 2021
