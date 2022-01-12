Yvonne Marie (Fouts) Knapp

January 7, 2022

Yvonne Marie (Fouts) Knapp, 84, died, January 7, 2022 in Hannibal Missouri. Born and raised in Waterloo Iowa where she graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1955.

Yvonne, husband Sheridan L. Knapp (deceased November, 2019) also of Waterloo East HS Class of 1955, and their children moved to Indiana in1961.

In 1971 she earned a Bachelor Degree in Nursing from Purdue University. She and family spent many years living and working in Valparaiso Indiana until moving to Henderson Kentucky in the early 1980's where she had many friends and eventually retired from Deaconess Hospital in Evansville Indiana. Caring for others was her passion and she even continued her nursing "duties" as a resident of Beth Haven Nursing Home where she resided until her passing. Yvonne was a devout Christian. She raised her boys using those principles and was always active in her church wherever she lived. Yvonne was an exemplary mother, always putting her children and family first.

Yvonne is survived by sons Wesley Knapp (Rhonda) of Hannibal MO and James Knapp (wife Sherri) of Kennesaw GA, Sisters Beverly Mullan of Everton MO, Lynda Baker of Waterloo IA and Coral Fouts of Puyallup WA, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Lillian Fouts of Evansdale IA, husband Sheridan Knapp, son Jeffery Knapp, infant son Wendell Knapp and brother Charles Fouts.

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com