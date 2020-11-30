QUINCY - The access of outpatient drug Bamlanivimab will be expanded to more patients with COVID-19, the Blessing Health System said Monday.

As supplies last, the drug, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization earlier this month, will be made available to patients who meet the criteria.

The treatment is appropriate for patients who do not require hospitalization or oxygen for their COVID-19 symptoms and meet at least one of the high-risk indicator, such as a body mass index greater than 35, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, immunosuppressive disease, and those currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment or are 65 and older.

Bamilanivimab works by stopping COVID-19 entering cells in the body. It is designed for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 infection in adults and pediatric patients who are 12 years of age and older, who are seeking outpatient care at a hospital or health system and who meet high risk criteria for the virus to progress to severe COVID-19 and possibility to the need for hospitalization.

Patients who test positive at Blessing's Flu-Like Illness Screening Center, 2808 Chestnut, will be given information regarding the eligibility criteria and a phone number to call if their test returns positive and they are interested in receiving the medicine.

Patients testing elsewhere in the region can call Blessing's COVID-19 Hotline at 217-277-3504 or speak to their preferred testing centers regarding eligibility criteria and a number to call if their test returns positive.

Screening will take place, with oversight by Blessing physicians and, if all criteria are met, an appointment will be set up for infusion of Bamlanivimab. Infusions will be given in a dedicated area of the Walk-In Clinic on Blessing's 11th Street campus. The infusion process takes approximately two hours.